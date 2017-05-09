Arizona man charged in decades-old Roxbury murders

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Arizona man has been charged in the decades-old murders of two Roxbury men after being arrested in Missouri and returned to Boston, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said.

Carlton Henderson, 53, was arraigned Tuesday in Roxbury District Court on two counts of murder for the deaths of William Medina and Antonio Dos Reis. He was ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors allege Henderson shot the men to death on Windsor Street on May 7, 1988.

Authorities said evidence gathered in the aftermath of the killings, and in the nearly three decades since, led Suffolk prosecutors to approve murder charges against Henderson.

He was taken into custody in St. Louis last month and returned to Massachusetts on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)