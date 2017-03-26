Arkansas girl, 8, saves sister during seizure on highway

An 8-year-old girl is being credited with a dramatic save in the middle of a highway in Arkansas.

The girl jumped into action when her sister had a seizure on the road. Now, she’s being called a hero for her quick thinking.

An Arkansas 9-1-1 operator took a call from the frantic 8-year-old who was crying and begging for help.

Jayda Bell was in the car with her older sister and niece on the highway when her sister, Kindalynn Williams, had a seizure in the driver’s seat.

“I was terrified,” Jayda said. I was confused. I didn’t know what was happening.”

While she was scared, Jayda managed to bring the car to a stop. She told the 9-1-1 operator she pushed her sister’s foot down on the brake pedal.

Jayda then put the car in neutral and got her two-year-old niece from the backseat. The car was still rolling, so she tried to stop it.

Then Jayda got on the phone and dialed 9-1-1.

Once officer Scott Glidewell got to the scene, he was shocked to hear Jayda’s story.

“I’m asking her more questions about it,” he recalled. “‘So you did this and you did what?’ So she’s telling me, telling me, telling me, and it was amazing.”

Jayda is now gaining some recognition from the police department, who posted a picture on their Facebook page recognizing her bravery and quick thinking.

Jayda’s older sister Kindalynn calls her little sis a hero.

“She’s a special one,” Kindalynn said. “We’ve known it from the get go, we just didn’t know why.”

“I called a buddy of mine,” Officer Glidewell said, “and said ‘Hey, I met a hero, she’s eight.'”

