Arlington man traded explicit images of kids on social media, police say

ARLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — An Arlington man is facing serious charges after police say he traded pornographic images of children on social media.

Mason Lister, 22, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and violating probation.

Lister is accused of sending and receiving explicit images on the social networking website Skout.com. Police say officers also found him in possession of a cell phone that contained “several” images of child pornography.

Lister was arrested without incident at his Lancaster Road home after an FBI task force served a search warrant. He was ordered held pending an arraignment at Cambridge District Court.

“The Arlington Police Department takes an extremely strong stance on child exploitation, and we dedicate resources to not only finding missing and exploited children, but also rooting out those who create, distribute, or possess depictions of child sexual abuse,” Chief Frederick Ryan said.

No additional details were immediately available.

