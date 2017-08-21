Arrest warrant issued for ex-boyfriend of woman murdered in apartment

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Dorchester man who authorities say is wanted for the murder of a woman found dead in her Weymouth apartment.

The Norfolk district attorney’s office said Sunday night 43-year-old Kerrol Florizel Bailey is a former boyfriend of the victim.

Officers performing a well-being check found 33-year-old Michele Clarke’s body early Saturday.

Authorities say Clarke had suffered apparent “sharp trauma injuries.” The state medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death.

The district attorney’s office says Bailey, who turns 44 on Monday, also uses the aliases Tony Smith and Cornell James.

Authorities say he’s considered dangerous and may be armed. Although it’s not known if he’s left Massachusetts, authorities say he has family in Florida.

Authorities say Bailey is likely driving a dark blue Ford pickup truck with license plate FF47BK.

The district attorney’s office says the community is not in danger. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

