LUFKIN, Texas. (WHDH) – A daring escape made by a Texas woman was caught on camera.

The 33-year-old woman was chased down and arrested by officers after a call of a possible shoplifter.

As officers went through bags of allegedly stolen goods, cruiser footage captured what happened next. The footage shows her undo her seat belt, slip out of her handcuffs, crawl to the front seat of the cruiser and speed away as officers try to chase her down.

The chase went on for 23 minutes and reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. Police say the woman was reaching for the shotgun in the car.

Officers used a technique to make the woman lose control of the car and come to a crashing stop. They surrounded the car and put her into custody again.

Officials say the woman is now being held in the county jail on an $18,000 bond.

Police are investigating the incident. They have also installed window limitation devices in their cruisers to prevent this from happening again.

