Atlanta first responders recall rush hour bridge fire

ATLANTA (WHDH) — First responders who rushed to the scene of a massive fire under a bridge in Atlanta are now talking about how they saved lives.

Police officers spotted the fire under I-85 during rush hour and the first responders answered the call, not knowing how big the fire was going to get it.

“We got the second alarm, we immediately headed out here,” said Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief James McLemore. “It was so much black smoke, it wasn’t until I really got close that I could see the flames billowing up.”

McLemore said it was very hot on the bridge and police said they were unsure if the concrete structure would collapse from the flames. A police sergeant recalled hearing small explosions.

First responders quickly worked to evacuate everyone from under the bridge as McLemore increased the collapse zone. Minutes later, part of the bridge came crumbling down. While a lot of damage was done, no one was injured.

The police and fire departments both got phone calls from President Donald Trump, who credited them with saving many lives and said they “represented true strength.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)