Authorities: 4 people murdered at a home in Groton

GROTON, MA (WHDH) - Authorities confirmed that four people were murdered at a home in Groton Friday night.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Officials say three women and one man were found dead at a home on Common Street.

Police have a suspect in custody. The suspect is 22-years-old.

Authorities say “all were known to each other,” but have not released the suspect’s relationship to the victims. They called the incident “tragic family violence.”

All four victims suffered blunt force trauma. Police have recovered the weapon, but they did not specify what the weapon was.

The suspect will be charged with four counts of murder.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)