Authorities: Damage from flooding could get up to $12M

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say damage from weekend flooding could reach as much as $10 million to $12 million, much higher than the $4 million originally estimated.

Most of the damage was in Grafton County, where heavy thunderstorms dropped more than an inch of rain per hour Saturday. About 60 roads were damaged, about a dozen homes were surrounded by water and about 600 people were evacuated from campgrounds. No deaths or significant injuries were reported.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency were scheduled to be in New Hampshire starting on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)