KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) — An officer involved shooting Monday afternoon in New Hampshire is under investigation.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in Keene.

The State Police Major Crime Unit is assisting with the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)