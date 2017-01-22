Baker prepares for annual address to Massachusetts residents

BOSTON (AP) - BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has passed the midway point in his first term and the Republican is getting ready to outline his priorities for the year ahead.

Baker is scheduled to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address to a joint session of the Legislature and a statewide TV audience on Tuesday evening.

The speech comes days after Baker attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump amid questions about how policy changes in the new administration and the possible repeal of the federal Affordable Care Act might affect Massachusetts.

The address also comes just one day before the governor is scheduled to submit his annual state budget proposal to lawmakers.

Baker is widely expected to seek re-election in 2018, though he has yet to make any formal announcement.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)