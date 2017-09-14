Barbed wire placed across trail entrance could have resulted in death, police say

PELHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are working to identify the person responsible for stringing barbed wire across the entrance of a popular wooded trail in Pelham.

Authorities say someone attempted to block the trail, which is located in the area of Grouse Run & Fineview Circle, with the barbed wire at some point over the weekend.

“We are looking for the public’s assistance with any information that can assist us with identifying the responsible party,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police say the barbed wire could have caused serious injuries to those that use these trails and even death.

“Had an ATV struck these wires, the operator would have likely suffered life-threatening injuries,” police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)