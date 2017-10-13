Bearded dragon, cats among 28 animals seized; 3 people cited

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (AP) — Dozens of animals including dogs, cats, birds, ferrets, guinea pigs, a hamster and a bearded dragon have been seized from a Vermont home.

State police say 28 animals were seized from the Ferrisburgh home because of poor living conditions. They say three people are facing animal cruelty charges.

Police say they searched the home on Oct. 7 with help from members of Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists and the county humane society.

Ferrisburgh residents Katherine Ferguson and Thomas Ferguson and Bridport resident Roxanne Clark have been cited to appear in court on Wednesday. They don’t have phone listings for their names and can’t be reached for comment.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)