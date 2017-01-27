Ben & Jerry’s to release 3 new flavors of ice cream

BURLINGTON, VT (WHDH) – Vermont’s ice cream giant, Ben & Jerry’s, is set to add three new flavors to its already massive lineup.

The new flavors are expected to hit stores in February, according to the company’s website.

The new additions include Oat of this Swirled, Urban Bourbon and Truffle Kefuffle.

Oat of this Swirled will feature a buttery brown sugar ice cream with fudge flakes and oatmeal cookie swirls.

Truffle Kerfuffle will feature vanilla ice cream with roaster pecans, fudge chips and a salted chocolate ganach swirl.

Urban Bourbon will feature burnt caramel ice cream with almonds, fudge flakes and bourbon caramel swirls.

