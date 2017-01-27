Bennett on growing up in Houston: ‘If you don’t play football, you’re a weirdo’

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Multiple Patriots will feel right at home when they arrive in Houston for Sper Bowl LI.

Tight end Martellus Bennett is from Houston and he is excited to play in the big game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I remember training to play football, just to try to make the varsity team, sucking and getting better over time,” Bennett said.

Bennett has come a long way since then. Now just days away from playing in the biggest game of his career, he says growing up in Houston helped him get to this point.

“In Texas, if you don’t play football, you’re a weirdo,” Bennett said. “In Texas it’s oil, football and god. So growing up there, we never had to imagine it. It’s just what we did.”

He never dreamed of playing in the Super Bowl in his hometown.

“As a kid, I wasn’t thinking about that with my imagination. It was more about dragons and wizards,” Bennett said.

Now he’s hoping to breathe fire on the Falcons.

“The Falcons’ natural prey I believe is the raccoon,” Bennett said.

Bennett is not trying to over hype the Super Bowl, but emotions might run high for Chris Long.

“It’s hard to say, for me, playing in the AFC Championship, on a scale from one to 10, it was a 12,” Long said. “I’m already in the extra number.”

The newcomers have playoff experience under their belt and just want to continue doing what they always do.

“I think that’s what this culture is all about, just getting our work done,” Bennett said. “Do your job.”

