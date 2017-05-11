Betts’ 3-run homer in 9th sends Red Sox past Brewers 4-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mookie Betts’ three-run home run in the ninth inning Thursday lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

It was Betts’ fifth homer of the season and third in his last four games, and helped Boston salvage one win in the three-game series in the Red Sox’s first trip to Milwaukee since 2003.

Boston’s right fielder enjoyed his time at Miller Park, as he went 7 for 11 with eight runs batted in and five runs scored.

Milwaukee closer Neftali Feliz (0-4) came on in the ninth, but managed to get only one out. Red Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel (2-0) got the final five outs as Boston snapped the Brewers’ three-game winning streak.

