Beverly disaster specialists help rescue Harvey victims

HOUSTON (WHDH) - A crew of 20 disaster specialists based in Beverley have arrived in Houston to help rescue Harvey victims that are trapped and in trouble.

“They’re going to go on a very meticulous way, from door-to-door, to try and make sure no one is left behind,” Anita Arnum said. “They’ll map it out on GPS and document where they have been so it’s not a repeat of other searches.”

The specialists are part of a search-and-rescue team called Massachusetts Task Force 1. They specialize in collapsed buildings, water rescues and emergency medical treatment.

There are 28 teams like Massachusetts Task Force 1 scattered across the United States. The Beverly crew has 225 members from six New England states. They’re all ready to deploy at any time.

The crew has tools and different boats equipped to handle any type of situation.

“The Houstonians that they have come across have been very appreciative and grateful,” Arnum said.

Massachusetts Task Force 1 also deployed after the 9/11 attacks and for Hurricane Matthew assistance.

