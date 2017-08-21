‘Beyond my power of description’: Woman finds letter describing 1918 eclipse

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman says she’s discovered a letter describing the 1918 eclipse that was written by her great-grandfather the day after it took place.

Jennifer Nachbur says the letter written by Arthur Wells, an attorney and astronomy buff who was in the “zone of totality” in Baker City, Oregon, for the June 8, 1918, eclipse. That eclipse was the last time there was a coast-to-coast total eclipse in the United States.

A similar eclipse will cross the continent Monday.

Nachbur tells WPTZ-TV she discovered the letter written to her great-grandmother in the family’s summer home in Keene, New York.

In the letter Wells described the red and yellow rays of the sun and wrote, “the effect on the cloud and landscape was beyond my power of description.”

