Bicyclist injured after being struck by car in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Westborough on Wednesday.

The incident happened on West Main Street at around 1:30 p.m. Police said Anwesa SenGupta, who had a 5-year-old in the backseat, kept on going with the injured cyclist lying on the hood of her car. She allegedly stopped about an eighth of a mile away and a witness said she looked very upset.

The cyclist, 48-year-old Mary Beth Malone, was taken to the hospital and police said she suffered leg, back, hip and head injuries. Her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

SenGupta refused to comment on the crash but family members said they offer their prayers to Malone.

Police said SenGupta was not under the influence and is not facing any charges at this time. As part of the investigation, police have taken her cellphone.

