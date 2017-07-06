Boaters pick up a suitcase in the water with a badly injured puppy inside

California boaters went to pick up what they thought was trash when they noticed it was a suitcase with a badly injured puppy locked inside on June 28th.

The 6-month-old Pitbull-mix was thrown in the the suitcase with several severe injuries including exposed tendons, a compound fracture to the leg, and a pelvic fracture.

The puppy, now named Juno, is in a foster home and is said to be recovering.

There is no word on how Juno ended up in the suitcase.

