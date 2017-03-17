Bodies of 2 Americans who died in Canada avalanche found

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Parks Canada says the bodies of two American snowshoers who were caught in an avalanche in Banff National Park have been recovered after rescuers were finally able to get to the snow slide.

The two people from Boston, who police say were a man and a woman — both 32 — were presumed dead after they failed to check out of their hotel Tuesday in Field, British Columbia.

Their vehicle was found at a trail head on Highway 93 and their tracks were spotted near the avalanche debris. Visitor Safety specialists hiked up the mountain and saw that the area had been hit by one or more avalanches, but conditions were initially too dangerous most of the week to send searchers into the area.

Police didn’t release their names.

