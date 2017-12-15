OXFORD, MA (WHDH) - Crews have removed the body of one adult from an Oxford home that caught fire Thursday night.

The fire started just before 8 p.m. Thursday on Sacarrappa Road.

Officials said a family member arrived at the house and told firefighters that her mother was inside.

Oxford’s fire chief said firefighters went into the burning house to try and find the woman but the flames were so intense that they were unable to.

Investigators say they found 1 person dead inside this home in Oxford after a massive fire. Firefighters say they tried to save the person but the flames were too intense and had to evacuate. @7News pic.twitter.com/gpLgbsBdKw — Kerri Corrado (@Kerri7News) December 15, 2017

Information about the victim will be released by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office once the Office of the Medical Examiner has completed formal identification and the next of kin have been notified.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital following the fire. He is expected to be okay.

Officials had brought in a water supply because there were no fire hydrants nearby.

The Oxford Fire and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

The same night, an unrelated fire broke out at a barn in Oxford at Federal Hill Road. The barn is totally destroyed but no animals were injured.

The investigation into this fire is also ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)