(WHDH) — Several cities around New England are hoping to be chosen as the location for Amazon’s new headquarters. The massive project would bring 50,000 jobs to the area.

Amazon said they are looking to build a second headquarters in a business-friendly home with strong talent. Communities in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire have joined the bidding war ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Worcester was just one of several cities across the state, and more than 50 cities across the country, that joined in a bidding battle to become the home to Amazon’s second headquarters. The city is offering $500 million in tax incentives over 20 years.

New Hampshire is advertising Londonderry as the place for Amazon with “the benefits of Boston without all the headaches.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Boston’s proposal includes at least four potential locations and, at this time, Boston is not offering any tax incentives. The mayor said there are already other incentives for the e-commerce giant to build here.

Sources tell 7News that the Suffolk Downs race track in East Boston is the hopeful destination for Amazon’s new headquarters. The former race track on William F. McClellan Highway opened in 1935, but his since closed. Walsh says locations along the South Boston waterfront and Widett Circle are also in the running.

Suffolk Downs IS the spot in Boston’s bid for #AmazonHQ2 #7news — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) October 19, 2017

BREAKING: @marty_walsh confirms other locations under consideration was So Boston waterfront and Widett Circle, but Suffolk Downs is primary — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) October 19, 2017

Amazon’s new campus will include as many as 50,000 jobs and the company expects to invest more than $5 billion in construction.

Lynn said they have over 100 acres ready for the company along Route 1A and Somerville is also working on a proposal.

Unlike other states, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has not put his support behind one city.

The proposals are due Thursday and a review period will follow. It will likely be a while before the location of the new headquarters is announced.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)