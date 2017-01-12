Boston couple pleads not guilty to human trafficking charges

BOSTON (AP) — A husband and wife have pleaded not guilty to human trafficking charges for allegedly running a house of prostitution out of an apartment in Boston.

Kim Kew Chow and his wife, Yuet Chow, have been held in custody since September. During their arraignment Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court, a clerk magistrate ordered them each held on $500,000 bail.

The couple was indicted last month on charges including human trafficking and running a house of prostitution.

Prosecutors allege that the apartment was being used for human trafficking 12 hours a day, seven days a week, with victims brought in from out of state to sell sexual conduct for cash.

Lawyers for the couple objected to the high bail and said they plan to appeal it at a hearing Friday.

