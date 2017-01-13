Boston getting $463K federal grant to counter extremism

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Police Foundation is getting more than $463,000 in federal grant money to support local efforts to counter violent extremism.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the first round of grants to 31 organizations in Boston, Minneapolis, Houston, New York City, Detroit, Los Angeles and other cities. The organizations include local governments, universities and non-profit organizations.

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Friday in a statement that domestic-based efforts to counter violent extremism have become critical in an age of self-radicalization and terrorist-inspired acts of violence.

The funding was approved by Congress in 2016.

The Boston Police Foundation is a non-profit group that helps funds technological, professional development and youth outreach programs for police.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)