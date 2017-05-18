Boston man arrested on I-95 with more than 1,000 oxycodone pills, police say

WEST GREENWICH, RI (WHDH) — A Boston man is facing charges after officers found him with more than 1,000 oxycodone pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 95, Rhode Island State Police said.

Eston N. Tavares, 34, is accused of possessing oxycodone with the intent to distribute the drug. Authorities say Tavares was stopped early Thursday morning near West Greenwich.

An investigation by troopers led to the seizure of 1,002 pills worth an estimated $30,000, according to authorities.

Tavares was ordered held overnight. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday at Rhode Island’s Third District Court.

