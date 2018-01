BOSTON (WHDH) - A man in Boston carved this Darth Vader snowman on a sidewalk in the city’s Leather District.

The “Star Wars” villain was built by George Li, who put last week’s snowfall to impressive artistic use.

Last year, Li built a Batman snowman on the same sidewalk.

