Boston marathon bombing hero dies suddenly

DEDHAM (WHDH) - A Boston marathon bombing hero and Dedham Police officer died suddenly.

Officer Robert Chermesino served in the Dedham Police Department for six years.

He helped deliver blood supplies to Mount Auburn Hospital after the Boston marathon bombings.

Chermesion’s heroic efforts helped save Dic Donahue’s life.

The former transit officer was wounded in the leg during the shootout with the Boston marathon bombers in Watertown.

