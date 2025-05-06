The Channel 7 Foundation is a private corporate foundation established in June, 2021, as a way in which Channel 7 in Miami, Dade, Broward and the greater Boston area, could provide charitable donations with the mission of improving the lives of youth and families, primarily in the South Florida and Boston communities, through not-for-profit charitable organizations.

Key funding areas include: education and youth enrichment, social and economic mobility, arts and culture. The Channel 7 Foundation is committed to supporting community-based organizations that are pre-selected by the Trustees and their Advisors.