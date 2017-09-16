Boston Marathon bombing survivor raising money to help other amputees on the road to recovery

BOSTON (WHDH) – A Boston Marathon bombing survivor continued to pay it forward.

Heather Abbott raised money Saturday to help other amputees on the road to recovery.

Abbott lost a log when a bomb went off on Boylston Street in 2013.

Abbott’s foundation hosted a fall fundraising event at the Barking Crab on Saturday.

All proceeds went to helping improve the lives of people who have lost limbs due to traumatic circumstances.

Abbott said she was motivated to start the foundation after the love and support she received during her recovery.

For more on Abbott’s foundation visit heatherabbottfoundation.org.

