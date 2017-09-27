BOSTON (WHDH) - The votes of the Boston mayoral preliminary election are in and now the real race begins. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and City Councilor Tito Jackson will square off in November’s election.

Walsh won 63 percent of Tuesday’s votes. Now, Walsh is hoping to persuade voters to get him a second four-year term.

Walsh will oppose three-term councilor Tito Jackson, who earned less than 30 percent of the votes.

If elected, Jackson would make history. He’s just the second African American candidate to contend for mayor in Boston since 1983. He would become the city’s first ever African American mayor if he’s able to defeat Walsh.

Walsh and Jackson defeated two other lesser-known mayoral candidates – retired police officer Robert Cappucci and health care worker Joseph Wiley – in the nonpartisan preliminary election.

An incumbent Boston mayor hasn’t been unseated since the 1940’s, and Walsh is working to keep it that way on Nov. 7.

Boston results:

Marty Walsh, 34,869 – 62.53 percent

Tito Jackson, 16,202 – 29.06 percent

Robert Cappucci, 3,735 – 6.70 percent

Joseph Wiley, 529 – .95 percent

Write-In Votes, 426 – .76 percent

