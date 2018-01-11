Boston police: 1 killed in Roxbury shooting, 2 shot at Burger King in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after one person was killed and two people were wounded Thursday afternoon in two separate shootings in Roxbury and Dorchester.

Authorities say one person was shot dead around 1:45 p.m. on Whittier Street in Roxbury. The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Two people were shot in a Burger King parking lot at 100 Washington Street in Dorchester around 2 p.m, according to police.

One person was said to have suffered critical injuries and the second suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to an area hospital.

Video from Sky7 showed several ambulances and police cruisers in the parking lot. 7’s Justin Bourke reports several shell casings could be seen scattered on the ground.

Both scenes remain active at this time. Police say the shootings were not related and that the Roxbury incident does not appear to be random.

Several schools in the area were placed on safe mode for about 20 minutes due to police activity in the area.

Both shootings are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details become available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)