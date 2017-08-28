Boston police investigate stabbing at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday night at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.

Authorities say officers responded around 10 p.m. to the area of Washington and Summer Street for a reported stabbing.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Their condition is not known.

No arrests have been made.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)