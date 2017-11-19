Boston Police investigating after shots fired on Heath Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said they are investigating after shots were fired around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Heath Street.

Officials said they found one victim who had been shot in the leg when they arrived on scene.

Authorities said they are also investigating a car with a window that had been shot out nearby.

There is no word on whether or not police are looking for a suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

