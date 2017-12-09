Boston Police investigating shooting that left one in serious condition

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said they are investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition overnight.

The Commissioner said the shooting took place just after 12 a.m. on Proctor Street.

One man was found shot in the neck and remains in serious condition according to officials.

Police are continuing to search for a suspect or suspects.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Boston Police said the shooting may be connected to vandalism at the Marriott Hotel.

This is an ongoing investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)