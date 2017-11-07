Boston police seek public’s help in identifying person of interest in fatal shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a fatal shooting back in September.

Officers responded around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, for a report of a person shot near Southampton and Topeka Streets in the city’s South End.

The victim, Carlos Montalvo, 33, was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he later died.

Authorities say the individual is not wanted at this time, but that they hope to learn their name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4470.

