BOSTON (WHDH) - A police vehicle was involved in a crash in Boston.

It collided with a car and was sent off the road on Whiting Street overnight Sunday.

The passenger mirror on the other vehicle was damaged.

We are working to find out if there were any injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)