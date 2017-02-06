Boston prepares for Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Parade preparations are underway in Boston as the city gets ready to celebrate the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

The Super Bowl LI victory parade will be similar to past parades. The parade will start at the Hynes Convention Center, then it will head down Boylston Street to Tremont Street. The celebration will wrap up in front of Boston City Hall. The parade will begin at 11 a.m.

Thousands of fans took to the streets and celebrated in the Boston Common after the Sunday night victory. Police Commissioner William Evans said there were no arrests and police want the parade to be the same.

Mayor Walsh asked people not to drink or smoke marijuana at the parade. Undercover police will be in the crowd at the parade. Officials also encouraged people not to bring bags.

The forecast predicts a rainy, snowy day. Mayor Walsh asked paradegoers to dress for the weather. He said the parade cannot be held on Wednesday because that is when all the players leave town.

Mayor Walsh said in a press conference on Monday:

“We are getting some questions about why we’re having the parade tomorrow. Why don’t we wait until Wednesday when there’s better weather? Well, that’s because of the players. They’ve been playing football now for eight months. We wouldn’t have the amount of players otherwise. So, we’re going to have the parade tomorrow.”

