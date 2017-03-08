Boston rally for ‘Day Without a Woman’ held in Downtown Crossing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A rally commemorating Wednesday’s “Day Without a Woman” was held in Downtown Crossing.

Women across the country went on strike and did not spend money to demonstrate their value to the economy and in the work force. Others wore red to work to show their solidarity and some women business owners even closed their shops for the day.

Hundreds attended Wednesday’s rally, carrying signs calling for wage equality and reproductive rights. Affordable and accessible child care was also an issue brought up.

Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George spoke at the rally and encouraged women to run for public office.

“Decisions get made for us, we should be at the table,” said George.

