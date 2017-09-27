Boston Red Sox to raise ticket prices next season

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday that they will be raising ticket prices for the 2018 season.

The team says prices will rise between $1 and $5 in select sections, while other areas will remain unchanged. The change marks a 2.5 percent price hike.

Ticket prices are set to increase in the following sections:

Field Box (Sections 17-70), Loge Box (Sections 103-155), Bud Deck Barstools, Grandstand (Sections 13-27), Outfield Grandstand, Right Field Box, Right Field Roof Box and Terrace, Bleachers, and Upper Bleachers

Ticket prices will remain the same in the following sections:

Field Box (Sections 9-16 & 71-82), Loge Box (Sections 98-102 & 156-165), Budweiser Right Field Roof Deck, Pavilion Box, Pavilion Reserved, Grandstand (Sections 11-12 & 28-31), and all Standing Room

Ticket prices have increased annually since 2009 at an average rate of 1.7 percent per year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)