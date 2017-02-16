Boston residents facing fines for not clearing sidewalks

BOSTON (WHDH) - People in Boston are being reminded to clear their sidewalks after snowstorms, after hundreds were ticketed for failing to do so this week.

City officials issued citations to people who didn’t shovel out in front of their homes and businesses this week.

Homeowners who don’t shovel their sidewalks face fifty dollar fines, while business owners have to pay 200 dollars.

