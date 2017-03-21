Boston’s duck boats return for spring with new safety improvements

BOSTON (WHDH) - As Spring arrives, Boston’s famous duck boats are rolling back onto streets and jumping into the water.

“We were suggested by about 4 people in Washington D.C. that we had to do it and we did and it was fun,” said Lisa Scola.

The same 28 vehicles will take to the roads, but this year, there’s a different way of doing business.

Two operators will now man the boats. One will drive and focus on the road, while the other will narrate and focus on the audience.

“I think it would be a lot of pressure just to think of giving the history of Boston, then to drive, then to have to do both things. So I think it’s great having 2 people on the boat,” said Bernadine Jacento.

What customers may not notice are the sensors that have been installed on the front and back of the duck boats.

“Just like on any car, any newer car. If you get a little too close the green and red lights light up,” said Bob Schwartz, of Boston Duck Tours.

There are cameras from top to bottom on the vehicles as well. There were previously two cameras on either side of the duck boats, but officials have added 3 more for a 360-degree view of the street.

All of the changes come a year after 28-year old Allison Warmuth died when her moped crashed with a duck boat on Beacon Hill.

Warmuth’s parents worked with state lawmakers to improve safety on the tour rides.

The rides are free for the first week of spring and so far, all the changes have been well received.

