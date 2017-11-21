Boy, 6, who was struck by car in Westwood has died

WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A 6-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle in a crash in Westwood over the weekend has died.

Eddie Thomson, 6, passed away this morning, according to the family in a statement on a GoFundMe page. The boy’s father, Rob, was injured in the crash.

According to the post, the father is still hospitalized.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. on Saturday in a crosswalk in the area of Pond Street and Lakeshore Drive. A single vehicle was reportedly involved.

Police said that while investigation suggests the crash was accidental, no final determination can be made about if any charges will be filed.

A vigil will reportedly be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sheehan soccer field in Westwood.

