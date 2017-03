Northford, CT (WHDH) — One birthday boy in Connecticut got a birthday party that he will never forget.

The 7-year-old has autism, and loves fire alarms.

Honeywell, a company that designs and produces alarms, invited him to their factory for a tour.

While there he had a chance to play around with all of the different designs.

