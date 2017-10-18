BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is searching for a missing dog that was last seen on the Mass Pike.

Police said someone spotted the dog running on the Mass Pike in Allston Monday around 2 p.m.

Lauren Berluti said the dog, named Indy, is her’s. Berluti just moved to Boston last week from Connecticut and said someone was watching him when he ran out the back door.

“I just started crying, I rescued him a year ago,” said Berluti. “He goes with me everywhere and he’s the nicest dog. He’s very timid; he’s afraid of people.”

After running down the Mass Pike in the westbound lanes, Indy jumped over to the eastbound side and exited the Pike at Mountfort Street in Brighton.

Berluti has been handing out missing dog fliers around Boston and hopes someone finds Indy and calls her.

“Everyone has been so helpful. Random people keep calling me and texting me, asking if there’s anything they can do because they feel so bad,” said Berluti.

Berluti said Indy is timid and scared, so do not call out to him or chase him. If you do spot him, call the Boston Police Department.

