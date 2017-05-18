Braintree Motel 6 to close after police officer is shot

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - The Motel 6 in Braintree will voluntarily close its doors next month after the city’s mayor initiated a review.

Earlier this month, a police officer was shot in the face at the motel. A suspect was later found dead inside one of the rooms.

Motel officials said they plan to make changes to increase safety. At Thursday’s hearing, officials said they plan to hire more security guards.

The motel will close on June 1. It is unclear if or when it will be reopened.

