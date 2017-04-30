HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has scheduled a bridge replacement project to start May 15 over the Hampton Falls River.

The project affects the Route 84 Bridge in Hampton Falls.

This project will require a full closure of Route 84 between Stard Road and Crystal Drive for six weeks. A signed detour will be in place along U.S. Route 1, Route 107 and Route 150.

The project is scheduled to be completed by July 3.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)