Bridgewater State University is set to become the first college in the nation to offer public access to Narcan.

Starting Tuesday, the drug used to aid with an opioid overdose will be available at 40 AED locations in administrative and academic buildings.

School officials say it is all about being at the fore-front of the opioid epidemic.

All students and security personnel working in the university’s residence halls will receive AID, CPR and Narcan training.