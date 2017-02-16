Brockton man wanted in Randolph apartment shooting turns self in

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting last week at an apartment complex in Randolph turned himself into police.

Romaine Sanchez, 19, of Brockton, was arrested around 8 a.m. Thursday, Randolph Police Chief William Pace said.

It’s alleged that Sanchez shot a 32-year-old man in the face and neck during an altercation on Feb. 7 at the Rosemont Square Apartments. The victim suffered serious injuries, police said. He was also wanted for arrest on assault charges stemming from an alleged incident in which a different man was beaten over stolen property.

Sanchez faces charges of armed assault with intent to murder, threats to kill and discharging a firearm, among many others.

He is due in Quincy Distict Court on Thursday.

