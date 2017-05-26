Brockton teen arraigned in crash that killed fellow student

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — The Brockton teen accused of killing a fellow student in a car crash last month was arraigned Friday.

Jesus Coreano, 19, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, operating to endager and speeding.

Police said Coreano and another student picked up a 15-year-old classmate from baseball practice and were heading home when Coreano lost control and crashed into a tree. The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while Coreano and the other student suffered minor injuries.

