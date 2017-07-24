Brockton woman charged in death of body found in closet

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A woman who was arrested over the weekend in connection with the death of a missing 44-year-old man now been charged with murder.

Kathryn Podgurski, 33 of Brockton, appeared in court today in an emotional hearing in which several family members of the victim, Joseph Shaw, had to leave the court room after being overcome by emotion.

Shaw was found by officials in a closet at 42 Green Street, an apartment he shared with Podgurski. Police said Shaw had been deceased for a significant amount of time and that he had suffered several stab wounds.

Officials say Shaw had been stabbed at least 30 times and was missing part of an arm and a leg.

The medical examiner said his wounds were consistent with an “emotional attack” and said that he might have survived if he had gotten medical attention right away.

Investigators say they believe Podgurski was taking parts of Shaw’s body out of the apartment piece by piece and had hung blankets to try to conceal the smell of the body.

The Bristol County District Attorney called the crime “particularly heinous.”

Shaw had been reported missing by family members on Monday.

Podgurski has been held without bail and is due back in court in August for a probable cause hearing.

